Hikers can once again learn about surrounding wildlife at Big Meadow Lake

For a youngster looking to earn their Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), first a project must be completed that benefits the community.

Colville Junior High School student Aaron Lytle began his scouting journey at the age of 8 when he joined Cub Scout Pack 959, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints. Within the Cub Scout organization, Lytle earned all ranks as well as the religious knot and the Arrow of Light, the highest award given in cub scouting.

On his 11th birthday, Lytle entered the Boy Scouts in Troop 959 under the dedicated leadership of Myron Tobler. He moved steadily through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, and Life. His favorite merit badges being Rifle Shooting and Archery.

Then it was time to become an Eagle Scout.

Eagle Scout is the highest attainable rank in the BSA program. According to the BSA, only four to five percent of Boy Scouts are ever granted this rank, which is earned through specific achievements and a review process.

