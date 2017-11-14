Indians advance in championship games

This week Colville player against Newport Friday Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep High School.

The Colville Indians advance to the second round of the WIAA Football Championships with a 29-14 victory over the Connell Eagles.

Head coach Randy Cornwell felt that the Indians played a tough team very well, “Connell has a bunch of big strong kids, but our kids prepared well and were ready to go. I thought our defense played well early and our offense made some big plays and we were mentally tough throughout. Our kids play hard and never give in, I was real proud of them.”

