Indians are younger, but no less talented

Colville softball will have a younger look this year, but with some experienced juniors and seniors to help out the Indians should compete in the always strong NEA softball league.

The Indians went 18-7 last season and went deep at the state tournament, coming up one game short of bringing home a trophy. CHS will return many players from that state tournament team and they will be buoyed by a few freshmen who will be looked upon to make a difference immediately.

Head coach Jim Ebel is back for one more season and thinks that this is a solid team, “I think we’re better than we were three years ago.”

That young team went 15-7 and just missed a state tournament bid, losing out in the NEA playoffs, and then proceeded to make consecutive trips to the state tournament in 2016 and 2017. “We’re going to be a work in progress, we’re working on a new system for defense and offensive signs as well, so the games on Monday and Tuesday should be interesting,” Ebel said.

