Indians defeated in semifinals

Coaches and staff proud of how far the team went this year

The Colville Indians ended their 2017 season with a 21-7 loss to the Newport Grizzlies in a 1A state semifinal game at Gonzaga Prep on Friday night.

The game was tied at halftime and Colville trailed by only one score late into the fourth quarter, but Colville was unable to find enough offense to overcome a stingy Newport defense.

CHS head coach Randy Cornwell summed up the feelings of the team and staff, “We were bitterly disappointed, we had a golden opportunity and were unable to take advantage of that. We had bigger hopes, plans, and dreams than this, but we sure are proud of what our kids did this year.”

