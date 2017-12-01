It's beginning to look like Christmas in Kettle Falls
Friday, December 1, 2017
KETTLE FALLS, WA
The Kettle Falls Street Department and local volunteers strung lights down Meyers Street on Nov. 30 in preparation for Santa's visit for the annual Giving Around the Christmas Tree. This year's event starts Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. when carolers load onto fire trucks outside the Kettle Falls Middle School for the parade. As with years past, the parade will end outside of City Hall where children can visit with Santa.
Category: