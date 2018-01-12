Joining the Onion Creek School District family

At the Onion Creek School District, students know their principal/superintendent simply as Bekah.

Rebekah Angus fell in love with rural northeast Washington in 1985 when she moved to the area, having been born and raised in Massachusetts in a small town just outside of Boston. When Angus and her mother made the trip to Onion Creek for her oldest brother’s wedding, they thought the landscape was beautiful.

When Angus turned 21 she was still unsure what she wanted to do with her life. The country was still in a recession, when jobs were hard to come by. At her mother’s prompting, Angus found herself working in Inchelium as an in-home caregiver for an elderly woman. It didn’t take long for her to realize that type of work wasn’t for her. While working there, Angus spent time teaching the woman’s great-granddaughter how to write her name.

“In 20 minutes I taught her how to write her name and thought ‘I’m going to be a teacher,’” Angus said of the epiphany moment.

