Jury finds Kilgore guilty on two of four charges

On Thursday, a jury of 12 found Brandon Kenneth Leon Kilgore guilty on two of the four charges against him in his case against Washington state.

Kilgore, 28, was initially arrested after allegedly breaking into the home of Preet and Pooja Moudgil of Kettle Falls on July 9 and threatening them and their family with a knife.

He was initially charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one count of third-degree malicious mischief on July 13.

The Stevens County Superior Court amended the charges against Kilgore on Oct. 25, adding one charge of malicious harassment.

On Jan. 13, after examining all of the evidence presented at Kilgore’s trial, and listening to the closing arguments from the state and defense, the jury found Kilgore not guilty of the crime of burglary in the first-degree and not guilty of the crime of malicious harassment.

The jury found Kilgore guilty of assault in the second-degree and guilty of the crime of malicious mischief in the third-degree.

One of the charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon was dismissed by the court and never went before the jury because the person named in the charge, Preet’s father, was unable to testify. No one else was witness to that specific alleged assault.

Kilgore’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.

