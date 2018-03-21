Kettle Falls and Colville start the track and field season off strong

The 2018 Black and Red Track and Field Jamboree was held on Saturday at the Colville High School.

The event was the first track and field event for CHS and Kettle Falls this season.

Field events included discus, javelin, shot put, and jumps.

Charlie Andrews, a Kettle Falls junior, completed the highest high jump at five feet, ten inches and the fastest boy’s 110 meter hurdles, which he completed in just over 19 seconds.

