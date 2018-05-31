Kettle Falls approves new town logo

Kettle Falls City Hall officially adopted a new logo for Kettle Fallslast week on Tuesday, May 15. The demand for a new brand was something sought out due to the visitation of Ron Drake, the famous, “Flip This Town” man who had taken on small town Kettle Falls. Drake specializes in the revitalization of historical towns working under the slogan, “inspire, equip, and restore,” motivating town members to achieve this community jump start.

Already Kettle has seen progress, showing an avid drive for bettering the structure, culture and image of this newly influenced district in Northeastern Washington.

Receiving input from innovative groups such as the Move Forward Movement, Kettle Falls Downtown Association, the Kettle Falls Chamber, and Kettle Falls City Council itself and active community members.

Read the story in the May 30, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.