Kettle Falls artist Brad Walker explores extreme perspectives

Kettle Falls artist Brad Walker has taken the next step in his art career, opening a gallery.

The Brad Walker Gallery, located at 711 F Highway 395 N., is home to larger-than-life oil paintings inspired from William Shakespeare, Greek mythology, extreme perspectives and the creative world inside Walker's mind.

Walker has loved art all his life. Having grown up in Republic, he had limited access to any kind of formal training. What he did have was an active imagination that prompted him to draw constantly. He wasn't one to draw what he saw with his eyes, but his mind.

“As I kid I drew all kinds of stuff, mostly out of my head,” Walker said. “That's all I really wanted to be, is creative.”

He started out with acrylic paints but then in sixth grade he taught himself how to use oil paint.

After experimenting with different types of mediums, Walker found that oil was his favorite. Because oil drys slowly, it allows him to blend hue and chroma, but at the same time it causes alterations to be a long process.

It was a picture in a grade school English text book that sent Walker down his future career path and what would ultimately shape his life. It was Salvador Dali's “Soft Construction with Boiled Beans (Premonition of Civil War).”

“I had never seen or imagined anything like it,” Walker said. He described the painting as “grotesque” yet “beautiful,” and drew inspiration from it.

