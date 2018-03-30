Kettle Falls baseball opens NE-1B play this week

In a rain shortened week Kettle Falls baseball lost a non-league game against the Riverside Rams 14-2.

From the start the Bulldogs pitching seemed unable to establish a rhythm and ended up walking 10 and hitting five Riverside batters. Head coach Jeff Graves wasn’t happy with the wildness, “We just had a hard time with our pitching, they out hit us eight to seven, but adding in all those walks and hits we gave them 15 more runners. It’s a big wake-up call for us going into the doubleheader against Northwest Christian.”

Although scheduling a non-league game against a higher level school may seem like asking for trouble, for a team that is trying to improve themselves it can be vital to their development, win or lose.

