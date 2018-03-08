Kettle Falls basketball and wrestling wins academic awards

The Kettle Falls girls’ basketball team won the 2B State Academic Team Award with a 3.917 GPA. KFHS Athletic Director Loren Finley said that to the knowledge of everyone at the district office this is the first state academic award won by a school team in Bulldogs history.

“It’s a pretty big deal to us,” Finley said.

Kettle Falls picked up their award on Saturday at the Hardwood Classic being held at the Spokane Arena. The Bulldogs had four girls with a perfect 4.0 GPA; Jocelyn Glover, Iris Armstrong, Mary Sauvola, Zarah Johnson and nobody else below a 3.531 GPA.

The Bulldogs wrestling team also won a state academic award, winning a Distinguished Academic Award with a GPA of 3.068. Kettle Falls wrestling only had six members which kept them from winning the 2B team championship, which requires at least eight team members.

“I’m pretty proud of them,” said Finley, “I know the community and school are proud of them as well. It’s a big deal anytime you can win any kind of state recognition like that.”