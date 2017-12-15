Kettle Falls beats Northwest Christian in home opener

Kettle Falls boys’ basketball capped off a busy week with one of the biggest wins in recent Bulldogs basketball history.

KFHS opened their week with a 59, 48 loss to Odessa, and a 57-39 loss to Davenport, but finished strong with a wire to wire, 61-57 victory over Northwest Christian.

Matt Thompson has been the leading scorer for the Bulldogs over the first three games, including 25 points against NWC, and will be the driving force on the floor for Kettle Falls this season.

Head Coach Cameron Stewart has nothing but praise for the sophomore guard, “He’s our point guard and he’s taking care of the basketball against pressure, but he always had his head up and keeps his dribble. He’s a hard working kid, year-round he’s always in the gym working on his craft.”

THIS WEEK

This week the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-1) host Wilbur-Creston on Friday (1-2, 1-1), both of those games tip off at about 7:30 p.m. On Saturday they travel to Springdale (2-2, 0-2) for a 1 p.m. tip off.

