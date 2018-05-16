Kettle Falls celebrates bike to school day

Mother Nature didn’t get the memo that Kettle Falls students were going to be biking to school on Wednesday May 9, but that didn’t seem to deter many of the students from participating.

Students from the middle and elementary schools met at Happy Dell Park for a group ride into school. Students and staff members dressed for the wet weather, and with smiles on their faces, rode to school through puddles and raindrops. Plenty of volunteers from Northeast Washington Bicycle/Pedestrian Advocacy Committee (NEWBPAC) were there to see that kids were wearing their helmets and had air in their tires.

The Colville Rotary had donated several helmets for children to ensure that all kids were wearing proper safety gear. The Kettle Falls School District thanks all of the volunteers and community for their support.