Kettle Falls' mighty four in NWC tournament

Kettle Falls held their own against 22 other teams at the Northwest Christian Crusader Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. As a team Kettle Falls placed 10th with only four team members.

Junior Chase Clark, who has recently returned from leave due to a broken collarbone, finished third for his weight class. Asher Kenney, who had a good night according to KF wrestling head coach Mike Russell, placed fourth. Collin Thomas was knocked out of the tournament literally, placing fourth after forfeiting his third and fourth match due to being unconscious. Thomas is now ranked sixth in the state for his weight class.

Luke Theriault sat out of the tournament last weekend because of a bruised knee cap. Russell said Theriault is “taking it easy” so the knee doesn't get worse.

Read the story in the Jan. 17, 2017 S-E, available in stores and online here.