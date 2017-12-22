Kettle Falls' RoboPups qualify for State

The Kettle Falls Middle School RoboPups team is embarking on a new year of competing in the FIRST Lego League (FLL) and are off to a great start. At Salk Middle School on Dec. 9, the RoboPups competed against 33 other teams. The team got the second highest robot competition score! Their robot’s performance and the team’s presentations placed them in the top 10 teams, which means they are moving on to the state competition. The competition is on January 13 at Eastern Washington University.