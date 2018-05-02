Kettle Falls Robotics competes in Houston

The Kettle Falls FIRST Robotics Team, The Canine Crusaders, have returned from the 2018 World Championships held in Houston, Texas.

There are 3,650 active FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) teams worldwide and more than 400 teams from places such as Canada, Chile, Israel, India, China and 21 other countries that competed April 19-21.

Many teams come from heavily populated areas or draws students from more than one high school or organization, such as 4H or FFA. The Canine Crusaders come from a remote and rural location with only a small school population to draw from. Kettle Falls High School has about 230 students but 24 are on the team, and almost half of the members are girls. Teams in densely populated and technology rich areas, such as Seattle and the Silicon Valley, means teams have access to mentors/sponsors within the industries. The teams are also able to meet, practice and share facilities throughout the year. The Canine Crusaders acknowledge the realities not as roadblocks but as challenges to overcome.

The World Championship event is huge but well organized. There are six playing fields named after famous engineers. Each team is assigned a playing field and plays in ten regular competitions. The Canine Crusaders played within the Roebling division, placing seventh out of 67 teams. The team captained and formed the #6 alliance with teams 3250 Kennedy Robotics of Sacramento, California and 1730 Team Driven of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Team 2073 Eagle Force of Elk Grove, California was selected for backup. The alliance survived into the quarter final rounds. Competition was understandably tough at that level.

