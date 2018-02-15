Kettle Falls student hopes to inspire others in their pursuit of athleticism

LeeVaughn Clendennen is sending a challenge out to his peers at Kettle Falls High School to improve their athleticism by training in the weight room.

His challenge comes with a gift to the school, a new weight records board so students can boast their achievements. It is currently mounted on the wall of the school’s weight room.

The wooden record board was a semester long project, which Clendennen completed in wood shop class. He has taken wood shop since his freshman year. Now a junior, he was able to tackle this large scale project because of his placement in the advance woodworking group.

