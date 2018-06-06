Kettle Falls tennis awarded Academic State Champions

Out of the team of 12, Kettle Falls tennis submitted the GPAs of their eight varsity players and were announced as Academic State Champions. They received the news just after Jessica Lawrence brought the team to their first ever regional tournament.

Four girls, half of the varsity team, had 4.0 GPAs which inevitably secured the title for the team. Those straight-A students were junior Jessica Lawrence, freshman Ellie Vining, freshman Deja Lewis and sophomore Amalie Pancoast. With all of them having one or more years of tennis, there is a possibility of receiving the award again.

The upperclassmen of varsity also contributed to the team’s overall average. Senior Sophie Keller 3.92, junior Almira McDonald 3.61, senior Madeline Neyens 3.88 and senior Autumn Williams 3.40. These girls helped hold up their team score and win the award.

Read the story in the June 6, 2018 S-E

