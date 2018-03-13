KF's talented and experienced team looks to state this year

Kettle Falls baseball is looking to repeat last season’s successful campaign, and with the return of all of last years’ varsity players, another state run could be in the future for the Bulldogs.

Kettle Falls went 15-5 overall last season and just missed a trip to state, head coach Jeff Graves is excited to see this season get underway.

“We’re bringing all of our starters back, so the team has high expectations, we are shooting for a 2B North division title, the district title and a trip to state, I think the sky is the limit,” Graves said.

KFHS will feature a deep pitching staff bolstered by a potent offense and a strong core of experienced players.

“We have got six seniors and they’re all going to be valuable,” Graves said.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the March 14, 2018 S-E.

