Krouse leads Chewelah with fourth straight Mat Classic finish

The Jenkins High wrestling team turned in a successful weekend in Tacoma at the Mat Classic XXIX state championships.

Conner Krouse at 195 pounds, wrestled his way to a third place finish, while Kaden Mackowiak at 132 pounds took seventh place among the 1A wrestlers.

Krouse is the first Jenkins High School wrestler to place at the Mat Classic for all four years of competition.

Krouse earned his third place finish by pinning Mike Garrison of King’s Way Christian in 1:10. The senior went 4-1 over the two-day tournament in the Tacoma Dome. His only defeat was to eventual state champion Juan Zamora of Granger.

This is the best finish for Krouse in the Mat Classic. In 2016 and 2015, he finished fifth at 195 pounds. In 2014 as a freshman, the standout finished seventh at 182 pounds.

Sophomore Kaden Mackowiak took part in his second Mat Classic and earned a seventh place finish at 132 pounds. He pinned Juan Arteaga of Granger in 2:17.

This was Mackowiak’s second placing finish. He finished eighth at 132 pounds as a freshman in 2016.

Wade Baker also competed in the Mat Classic at 285 pounds. The sophomore took a pair of losses on the opening day of the tournament and did not place.