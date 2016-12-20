Lady Bulldogs lose a pair in NE 2B action
Kettle off until
after Christmas
Kettle Falls High (3-4, 1-4) lost a pair of Northeast 2B girl’s basketball games last week.
On Friday, Sydney Abbott scored 15 points to lead unbeaten Davenport (7-0, 4-0) to an easy 60-36 win at Kettle Falls Middle School over the Lady Bulldogs.
Abbott’s sister, Madison, and Sydney Zieler added 12 points apiece for DHS.
Kennedy McKern led Kettle Falls with 11 points in a game that saw the visitors roll to a 36-16 halftime lead.
On Saturday night at Colbert, host Northwest Christian (2-3, 2-3) eased past Kettle 75-31 behind Natalie Smith’s 22 points. Steffanie Kiourkas and Jordan Rabe added 12 points apiece for NWC.
Iris Armstrong led Kettle Falls with 11 points.
THIS WEEK
Kettle Falls is in the field for the West Valley (Spokane) Classic Dec. 27-29.
NWC 75, Kettle Falls 31
KFH 9 10 5 7—31
NWC 19 23 23 10—75
Kettle Falls—Eslick 4, Johnson 2, McKern 5, Pounds 4, Glover 3, Armstrong 11.
NWC—Dhaenens 4, Frey 2, Dawson 4, Kiourkas 12, Morasch 10, Rabe 12, Nelson 5, Smith 22, Williams 4.
Davenport 60, Kettle 36
DHS 20 16 16 8—60
KFH 8 8 7 13—36
Davenport—Abbott 15, Hopkins 2, Arland 2, Abbott 12, Jacobsen 22, Zieler 12, Johnson 4.
Kettle Falls—Pounds 5, McKern 11, Johnson 7, Eslick 4, Glover 1, Dunlap 4, Armstrong 4.
