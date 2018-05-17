Lady bulldogs softball close to third consecutive trip to state

Kettle Falls softball advanced to the NE-2B semifinals with a 5-3 victory over Liberty in Kettle Falls last Tuesday. The victory elevates the Bulldogs record to 13-8 on the season and they are one win away from returning to the state championships in Yakima for the third straight season. Head Coach R.J. Glover and the Bulldogs players managed to steer through another injury and get the win, “I was pleased on Tuesday as we were shorthanded without our shortstop, but the girls managed to step up and play error free defense and managed got get enough hits to make the difference.”

Shortstop Sage Tolliver suffered a concussion when she was elbowed in the head by Reardan’s Madison Morris on April 28, and is progressing her way back to the field.

“I had three subs and five injured players in the dugout during the Liberty game, we’re pretty slim,” said coach Glover. With the Bulldogs having to play so many young players, they aren’t as intimidated by the name on the opponent’s jersey. “The girls we have left aren’t too hung up on who we are playing” said coach Glover, “In years past some of the girls would have been panicking at playing Colfax or Northwest Christian, but most of these girls haven’t been around long enough to know what Colfax is all about.”

Read the story in the May 16, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

