Lady Bullldogs face challenges and changes but their goal is the same

Kettle Falls softball has some adversity to overcome before the season has even started, injuries during basketball season cost the Bulldogs their starting catcher and shortstop this season.

Despite that bit of unhappy news, Kettle Falls returns seven starters off of last season’s 15-8 state tournament team, and head coach R.J. Glover is optimistic that this team will once again be in contention for a state bid.

“I expect us to finish at least second in the North and it will take some effort but I think we should get back to the state tournament, I see no reason why we can’t achieve that,” Glover said.

KFHS will have a new #1 starting pitcher this season, Jocelyn Glover. While the sophomore has pitched some at the varsity level this will be her first as the main starter.

“She pitched for us some in the state and district tournament as a freshman, but this will certainly be her first as the workhorse,” said coach Glover.

Catch the full story online here or in the March 14, 2018 S-E.

