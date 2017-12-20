Legacy Ranch helps children through Hearts and Horses program

The Legacy Ranch in Loon Lake is an equine eventing stable that teaches combined training in show jumping, corsage and cross-country, but to kids who go through the Hearts and Horses program, it’s so much more.

“I’ve seen kiddos come through with autism who are able to bond with the horses and eventually learn to socialize with people,” said ranch spokesman Dawn Grundland.

The Hearts and Horses program allows low income and disabled children to take horsemanship lessons on a scholarship basis, when those lessons would be out of their financial reach otherwise.

The full story is available online here or by picking up the Dec. 20, 2017 edition of the S-E.