Legal battle continues between Stevens County District and Superior Court

The strife between superior court and district court widened this week as a lawsuit was filed in the Washington Supreme Court.

Jerry Moberg, the attorney representing the Stevens County District Court, filed a Petition for Alternative Writ of Prohibition and Order to Show Cause. The petition was filed in the Washington Supreme Court asks the supreme court to prohibit the superior court judges from entering judgments or orders in cases originally filed in district court.

This is in response to an order signed by a judge in a different county ordering the district court to accept orders signed by superior court judges.

Read the story in the Feb. 21, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.