Liberty State movement still building in 2018

A large crowd gathered inside Colville’s Agricultural Trade Center last Saturday to learn more about Liberty State.

The Liberty State movement, an initiative to separate Washington State in two, a popular idea which resurged in 2017, continues its momentum with 4th District State Rep. Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley) spearheading the conversation.

“In this 51st state endeavor in creating, or at least promoting, the debate for the 21st century, we have a unique opportunity to review the Washington State constitution and to look at the language in it that produces a government of more stability in the 21st century,” Shea said. “And if that is the direction of the 51st state constitution then I say sit down and let’s have the debate.”

The story is available online here or by picking up the Jan. 24, 2017 edition of the S-E.