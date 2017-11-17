Loon Lake fire station construction underway

Construction of two new fire stations in Stevens county fire district one has started.

The new stations are being built in Loon Lake and Suncrest where there was the most need for new facilities.

The Loon Lake station is being built a quarter mile west of highway 395 on highway 292.

According Fire Chief Mike Bucy, who has been chief for almost eight years, the concrete has been poured and the exterior and interior walls are being assembled.

