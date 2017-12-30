Maybe it's not the Gwen -- boat found in Loon Lake

Last summer, divers thought they discovered the wreckage of the Gwen, a steam-powered excursion boat that sailed on Loon Lake a century ago.

Now, one member of the Clayton/Deer Park Historical Society thinks the submerged vessel may have been another boat owned by Evan Morgan, a successful Loon Lake businessman.

Wallace Parker, the historical society Vice President, made the claim that the sunken boat in question on the west end of the lake may actually be the Loon, which met its demise in the mid-1920s.

The wreckage in question sits in 15-20 feet of water about 50 feet from the shoreline.

Parker made his claim in the historical society’s “The Mortarboard” after looking at the measurements of the wreckage supplied by the dive team of Mike Reiter, Rick Brodrick and Roger Krieger in August, and after extensive nautical research found in state documents.

Among the biggest inconsistencies uncovered by the divers was the size of the boat. Measurements supplied by the dive team put the sunken vessel at around 45 feet, about 15 feet shorter than the reported length of the Gwen.

Morgan came to the Loon Lake area in the mid-1890s and purchased what is now known as Morgan Park in 1897.

According to the 1904 "An Illustrated History of Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan and Chelan Counties,” "The park is at present owned by Evan Morgan, who purchased it from Mr. Corbin in 1897. The park now has all the conveniences and comforts of a modern summer resort or 'breathing place.'"

