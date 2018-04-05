McMorris Rodgers addresses federal budget, guns and more at Colville town hall

Stevens County residents had several questions on civility, health care, guns, tax reform and regulations for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers last Wednesday afternoon during a town hall event in Colville.

The event, which was held at the Stevens County Sheriff's Ambulance, had an audience of approximately 30 people.

One audience member expressed concern over the lack of protection in schools, and how there is talk over taking away gun rights from 18-year-olds, who are old enough to be sent to war.

“We had the shooting at Freeman High School, and this is very much on our minds as far as ‘how do we keep our schools safe’ and ‘how do we make sure that people that should not have guns don’t have guns,” McMorris Rodgers said. “When you look at so many of these examples, they are individuals that slipped through the cracks for one reason or another and they shouldn’t have had the guns to begin with.”

McMorris Rodgers said that’s why she was pleased with the Fix NICS Act of 2017. The bill — called “Fix NICS” after the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System — targets known problems with the federal database that’s supposed to disqualify individuals with certain criminal backgrounds from purchasing firearms.

