Meet Emily, the girl behind the fundraiser

Bingo night is January 14

Emily Ryser, like other eight-year-olds, loves to go to school, likes to spend time with her friends and enjoys watching the cartoon Spongebob Squarepants.

Unlike most elementary school kids, Emily is global developmentally delayed (GDD). GDD is used to describe when a child takes longer to reach certain development milestones than other children their age.

There are many different types of developmental delays in children. In Emily’s case, she has difficulty with her motor skills, is non-verbal and is wheelchair bound. She also has to be tube-fed because of a highly sensitive mouth.

According to Emily’s mother, Marinda Ryser, four neurologists have examined Emily, but none of them have been able to identify the cause of her developmental delay.

Part of the developmental delay has caused Emily to retain her infantile reflexes. She has what is known as the “bow and arrow” reflex. When Emily moves her arm, her mouth might open or her head might turn in conjunction.

In addition, loud noises will startle her, similar to an infant.

Most children grow out of these reflexes between six and nine months.

Ryser said Emily is working with her physical therapist to try and breakup the movements of the “bow and arrow” reflex, but she’ll most likely retain parts of these reflexes all of her life.

None of these hardships have stopped Emily from being a “happy-go-lucky girl.”

“Emily is Emily,” said Ryser. “She’s a happy-go-lucky girl all of the time.”

To communicate, Emily uses her eyes and will indicated ‘yes’ or ‘no’ by looking at the corresponding card.

Ryser said Emily’s speech therapist is helping the family get a communication device that will track Emily’s eye movements. This way Emily can make a choice on the screen and have it be vocalized.

If asked, Emily could identify 80 to 90 percent of her classmates at Hofstetter Elementary School. She also knows her family and all of their pets.

Ryser said Emily is the youngest of five and is adored by all of her siblings.

Emily likes being out in public, which is one of the reasons the Ryser family is trying to afford a $70,000 BraunAbility MXV Wheelchair SUV.

Currently, the family only has a truck to transport Emily. To go anywhere, Emily sits in a carseat while her hefty wheelchair is loaded into the back of the truck.

This is not an ideal method of transportation.

Because Emily’s chair is exposed to the elements, Ryser said if it’s raining or cold — like it has been — she can’t take Emily anywhere.

During the freezing temperatures of last week, Ryser left Emily’s wheelchair at school so she could attend classes, but it left Emily without mobility at home.

Another reason the family needs a wheelchair SUV is because Emily is growing and soon she won’t be able to fit in her carseat. Emily requires a five point harness, so she can’t ride in a booster seat because it lacks support.

With a wheelchair SUV, Emily will be able to travel sitting in her wheelchair.

“Riding in her chair would be so much more comfortable for her than her carseat because she’s outgrowing it,” said Bre McKern, a family friend who first met Emily while working as a para-educator at Hofstetter Elementary School when Emily was in kindergarten.

In this area of Washington, a typical wheelchair accessible van would be inconvenient during the winter because of how far it lowers for the ramp. This is why the Ryser’s want the MXV Wheelchair SUV that has four-wheel drive.

“I don’t want to get something that’s not going to work year-round for us and be stuck during the winter time,” said Ryser.

In order to purchase the SUV, the Ryser’s have been fundraising.

In November, Ryser and McKern held a pie fundraiser, which they were able to raise $2,700 from. Around Christmas, they held a small sucker fundraiser. Now they’re working on a bingo fundraiser.

The Wheels for Emily bingo fundraiser will be Jan. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Washington Agricultural Trade Center in Colville.

McKern said they’ve been lucky with the bingo fundraiser because they have “amazing volunteers” and many of the local businesses have contributed. The fundraiser will have door prizes, bingo prizes, a silent auction and concessions.

One regret Ryser had with the pie fundraiser was that no one was able to meet Emily because it was held outdoors. But for bingo, which will be inside a warm building, Emily will get to participate.

“Come and meet Emily,” said Ryser,