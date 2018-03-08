Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week offers community support to MS sufferers

This week, from March 5-9, is national multiple sclerosis (MS) awareness week.

Kathy Rotmark is the leader of the MS support group in Colville. She was diagnosed with MS more than a decade ago.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, “MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and the body.”

“It impacts everyone’s life in a different way, but it still makes its impact,” Rotmark said.

There are more people in Colville who, like Rotmark, suffer from MS. Every month the support group meets in the Colville Health Education Center to discuss issues relating to their MS and to give each other moral support.

