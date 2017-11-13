Mustangs end season with loss to Tigers

The Northport Mustangs volleyball team fell to the Odessa Tigers at Northwest Christian in the final district playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 4, ending their run to the state tournament.

“It was a disappointing end to a successful season for Northport, but it was an accomplishment to get as far as they did,” said head volleyball coach Yvette Currigan.

To read the story, click here to subscribe or pick up the Nov. 15, 2017 edition of the S-E at a local merchant.