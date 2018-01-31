National Red Day reminds us of heart disease

It's not quite Valentine's Day but it's time to wear red and show some love for our hearts! February is American Heart Month and GFWC Chewelah Woman's Club is reminding one and all your wear read and your red dress lapel pins om the first Friday.

Help raise awareness of the fact that heart disease is the #1 killer of womenLet's work together to adopt heart healthy behaviors. Make 2018 the year you decide to exercise, eat more fruits and vegetables and quit smoking. Knowing your cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and BMI numbers is also important to your heart health. Look for heart healthy recipes, tips for getting active and other materials about heart disease prevention from the American Heart Association.