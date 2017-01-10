NCPR fruit tree fundraiser

The Northport Community Preservation and Restoration (NCPR) has started its annual fruit tree sale fundraiser to help support the group.

This nonprofit organization sells multiple types of fruit trees: apple, cherry, peach, nectarine, apricot, plum and pear.

Fruit trees are $16 each and orders must be received by March 19.

For more information, visit the NCPR Facebook page www.Facebook.com/NCPRinfo. To place an order, call Jimae Haynes at 732-6106 or email jimaeh@earthlink.net.