Nearly a year later, Deadman Creek Road remains a hazard

It’s been nearly a year since heavy snow melt tore through Ferry and Stevens County, causing extensive damage to area roads. Flooding was responsible for the landslide that blocked Deadman Creek Road, in Ferry County last April. Now 2018, the ground around Deadman Creek Road shifts further as snow melts.

Concerned citizens whose lives depend on that road held a joint meeting with Ferry County Commissioner Mike Blankenship, Ferry County Public Works Director Ron Charleton and Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber on Feb. 23. The meeting was requested because of the numerous questions Ferry County residents had regarding the status of Deadman Creek’s slide.

“I want to dispel any notion that that road was ever up for abandonment,” Blankenship said. “That is a historic road in this community and it cannot, in my faith, ever be abandoned. That road and right-of-way belongs to Ferry County citizens.”

Catch the full story online here or in the Feb. 28, 2018 S-E.

