New coaching staff leads talented Colville High

CHS softball will contend

There are some new faces in the Colville High softball camp this spring. Heading up the highly successful Indians’ program is head coach Maria Swinger-Inskeep. Her assistant coach is former Colville High and Linfield College (McMinnville, OR) All-America softball player Emily (Lepp) Gisler.

Swinger-Inskeep and Gisler inherit a CHS team that will be favored (along with perennial Northeast A League power Lakeside) to win another league pennant this spring. The Indians and LHS shared the NEA title last spring.

Colville, 20-4 last season, went 1-2 at the State 1A Tournament under veteran Indians’ coach Jim Ebel, who announced his resignation/retirement after the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Tough in the circle

Colville lost some key players off last spring’s team, but the Indians return a strong nucleus, led by All-League pitcher Gracie Schauls. Also returning is pitcher/shortstop Rylee Merritt, another All-NEA selection last spring.

The Indians return four starters, among them Hayden Hartman, who is coming off an outstanding All-League season on the basketball court; Kaitlyn Petrey and Alyssa Fisk.

