New faces to appear on Colville City Council

Expect a shift in Colville City Council dynamics next year as new faces join council ranks.

In the Colville City Council At-Large race, incumbent Doug Kyle trails behind at 47.96 percent (482 votes). Newcomer Missy Stalp leads with 52.04 percent of votes (523).

For council position No. 4, Nancy Foll ran unopposed, receiving 759 votes of support.

Mallory Conner, who also ran opposed, received 730 votes of support for the No. 3 seat.

In the only other contested council race in Colville, Jack Smith leads with 54., 35 percent of votes (512). His opponent, Adena Sabins received 45.65 percent of the votes (430).

