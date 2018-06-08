New language to be added to standard driver licenses and ID cards

Washington State's Department of Licensing (DOL) is finally will start marking all standard driver licenses and ID cards with the language, “federal limits apply,” starting July 1.

The change aims to bring Washington into compliance with the federal Real ID Act, which requires all states to mark identification documents that do not comply with the federal law. Under Legislation signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, DOL expects to be in full compliance with the REAL ID Act by fall 2018.

For the next two years, Washington residents will have to make a choice about their identity documents. Come October 1, 2020, standard driver licenses and ID cards will no longer be an acceptable form of identification for boarding domestic flights and entering some secure federal facilities, like military bases and nuclear power plants.

DOL’s enhanced driver licenses (EDLs) and enhanced ID (EIDs) cards are Real ID compliant, and valid for travel as are passports, permanent resident cards and military IDs.

