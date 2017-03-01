Northeast Washington Farm Forestry Association winter meeting

Northeast Chapter of the Washington Farm Forestry Association will be having their annual Winter Meeting on March 18 at the Fort Colville Grange, 157 Highway 20 in Colville.

The welcome table opens at 8 a.m., with the presenta­tions starting at 9 a.m. and going through to 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

This year the theme is “The Value of Working with Con­tractors.” Guest speakers from local forestry consulta­tion groups and agencies will be talking on partnering with lo­cal contractors to improve your forest and increase your bottom line.

“Working with a profes­sional consultant pro­vides value and peace of mind,” said Association Secretary, Ann Van Dielen. “Their skills, re­sources, and their established relationships just adds to your toolbox to manage you land and achieve your goals with your property.”

During the meeting, there will be the election of officers for the local chapter.

The cost to attend is $20 and $10 per child (under 18). There is Early Bird pric­ing available. Register before March 4 and the price is $16 for adults and $6 for children.

Continental breakfast and a lunch is pro­vided. Please reg­ister by March 15. Registra­tion on the day of the meeting will be taken, but lunch and seating cannot be guaranteed.

WFFA is an organization of and for forest landowners in Washington State. Member­ship own from a few acres to a few thousand acres and man­age them for timber, other for­est products, wildlife, fish, recreations, and aesthetics.

Forestry professionals and interested individuals who do not own forestland are wel­come to join as associate members.

WFFA is a non-profit 501 c (5), non-governmental asso­ciation that is guided by a 28-member Board of Directors.

Sixteen local chapters repre­senting geographic regions of the state each have their own officers and provide educa­tional programs and tours.

The family memberships manage over 150,000 acres of forest land in Washington.

For more information, phone or text Van Dielen at (509) 596-0931 or by email wffa.ne.chapter@gmail.com. The website: http://www.wafarmforestry.com/NorthEast.