Northeast Washington Farm Forestry Association winter meeting
Northeast Chapter of the Washington Farm Forestry Association will be having their annual Winter Meeting on March 18 at the Fort Colville Grange, 157 Highway 20 in Colville.
The welcome table opens at 8 a.m., with the presentations starting at 9 a.m. and going through to 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
This year the theme is “The Value of Working with Contractors.” Guest speakers from local forestry consultation groups and agencies will be talking on partnering with local contractors to improve your forest and increase your bottom line.
“Working with a professional consultant provides value and peace of mind,” said Association Secretary, Ann Van Dielen. “Their skills, resources, and their established relationships just adds to your toolbox to manage you land and achieve your goals with your property.”
During the meeting, there will be the election of officers for the local chapter.
The cost to attend is $20 and $10 per child (under 18). There is Early Bird pricing available. Register before March 4 and the price is $16 for adults and $6 for children.
Continental breakfast and a lunch is provided. Please register by March 15. Registration on the day of the meeting will be taken, but lunch and seating cannot be guaranteed.
WFFA is an organization of and for forest landowners in Washington State. Membership own from a few acres to a few thousand acres and manage them for timber, other forest products, wildlife, fish, recreations, and aesthetics.
Forestry professionals and interested individuals who do not own forestland are welcome to join as associate members.
WFFA is a non-profit 501 c (5), non-governmental association that is guided by a 28-member Board of Directors.
Sixteen local chapters representing geographic regions of the state each have their own officers and provide educational programs and tours.
The family memberships manage over 150,000 acres of forest land in Washington.
For more information, phone or text Van Dielen at (509) 596-0931 or by email wffa.ne.chapter@gmail.com. The website: http://www.wafarmforestry.com/NorthEast.
