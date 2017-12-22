Number of norovirus cases decreases in Stevens County

The number of norovirus cases in the communities of Kettle Falls, Colville and Chewelah has started to decrease, but this virus continues to make some within our communities ill.

Fewer patients being seen at area hospitals, however infection control measures are still being instituted to ensure patients and caregivers are protected from potential exposure to the norovirus.

Some area schools were still seeing students with symptoms consistent with norovirus and are taking precautions to prevent others from becoming ill. Schools began their winter break this week which will help limit exposure to the virus.

Long term care facilities continue to have a limited number of positive cases. These facilities have instituted control measures that are still in place which has included visitor limitations and canceling group activities.

Overall, within the Colville area there continues to be sporadic cases of lab confirmed norovirus.

More information on the norovirus will be in the Dec. 27 edition of the Statesman-Examiner.