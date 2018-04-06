Over 20,000 eggs hidden inside fairgrounds

The Colville Elks Lodge hosted the Colville Easter Egg Hunt for the fifth year in a row. While spearheaded by the lodge, many volunteer hands went into the project to make the day special for area children.

“It was epic,” said Elks Lodge member Ryke Dahlen, who noted that it was a real pleasure to watch as hundreds of kids raced to find the hidden plastic eggs.

Dahlen estimates that over 600 people were in attendance.

Helping to stuff nearly 25,000 eggs and hide them were Colville Rotarians, Kiwanis members, boy scouts and Northeast Washington Fairgrounds manager Lori Matlock. Many local business contributed candy, money and eggs to the hunt.

Read the story in the April 4, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.