Park Avenue Players present ‘Harvey’
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
CHEWELAH, WA
Park Avenue Players’ rendition of “Harvey,” by Mary Chase, will be showing at the Chewelah Civic Center Jan. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and on Jan. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.
This light comedy features Elwood P. Dowd — played by Bill Barnes — and his invisible pooka friend Harvey.
Tickets are on sale at the following locations; Akers United Drugs, Valley Drug, The Independent, R.E. Lee Shoe Company and at the door. Tickets are $10.
