Park Avenue Players present ‘Harvey’

Park Avenue Players’ rendition of “Harvey,” by Mary Chase, will be showing at the Chewelah Civic Center Jan. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and on Jan. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.

This light comedy features Elwood P. Dowd — played by Bill Barnes — and his invisible pooka friend Harvey.

Tickets are on sale at the following locations; Akers United Drugs, Valley Drug, The Independent, R.E. Lee Shoe Company and at the door. Tickets are $10.