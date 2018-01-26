People First and Knights of Columbus team up to serve people with disabilities in Colville

People First believes one thing: people first, disabilities second.

“We might have disabilities, but before everything else, we’re people,” said Danny Holmes, the president of People First in Colville. Holmes founded the Colville branch of People First 11 years ago and is the treasurer for People First at the state level. He founded the Colville chapter because he saw a need in the community.

“There was a People First in Kettle Falls, but there were enough people with disabilities in Colville itself to form our own,” Holmes said. Holmes saw that founding a Colville chapter would make it easier for people with disabilities in Colville to access People First’s service and also serve in the community themselves.

