PHIL’S OFFICIAL PROGNOSTICATION — 2017

At Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day, we celebrate a worldwide holiday. It’s mighty cold weather you’ve been braving. Is it winter or is it summer you’re craving? Since we’ve been up all night and starting to tottle, I, Punxsy Phil, shall not dawdle. My faithful followers, I clearly see — a perfect, clear shadow of me. Six more weeks of winter it shall be.