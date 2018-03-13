Pitching runs deep this year for CHS baseball

Colville baseball is hoping to build on their strong finish last season with a deep pitching staff backed with an aggressive offense, a solid defense, and experienced roster.

The Indians went 9-11 overall last season, but won 8 of their last 11 games and return a roster with five seniors and seven juniors.

“We’re definitely expecting to compete in the league this year and earn a high (postseason) seed,” said head coach Blake Sjordal.

CHS has many goals early in the season, but the first one is to figure out who will head the deep pitching staff, coach Sjordal broke down the top pitchers on the roster; Anthony Holley.

“He’s got a great mound presence, he can carry the role as a starting pitcher,” Sjordal said.

As for Tayeb Wilson, Sjordal said, “He’ll be another starter for us, he can command his fastball and locate his curveball and knows how to hit his spots.”

