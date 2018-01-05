The population of Stevens County is in a growth cycle

It will not be a big surprise to some people: Washington ranks fourth among the states in population growth over the last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s true whether measured in numeric growth or percentage growth.

Washington added 124,089 residents, a 1.7 percent increase. The state population now tops 7. 3 million.

According to the state’s Office of Financial Management, the city of Colville’s population remained steady at 4,730 residents over the past two years. Colville’s population was 4,673 residents, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

The city of Chewelah’s population grew from 2,650 residents in 2016 to 2,655 residents last year. The city had a population of 2,607 residents in the 2010 census.

The town of Kettle Falls’ population from 1,615 residents in 2016 to 1,620 residents in 2017.

The town of Springdale’s grew by 6 percent from 293 to 313 residents, while the town of Northport remained at 295 residents for the past two years.

The unincorporated area of Stevens County grew by 1 percent from 34,342 in 2016 to 34,722 in 2017.

