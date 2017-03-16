Protesters outside McMorris Rodger's office

A group of community members, led by Washington Community Action Network (Washington CAN!), rallied outside of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ (R-5) Colville headquarters on Thursday.

According to the group, this meeting was to conduct a symbolic "missing" search because McMorris Rodgers has been unavailable to speak to her constituents about the move to replace the Affordable Care Act.

“The Congresswoman wants to hear from everyone in Eastern Washington, because hearing from all sides makes her a better representative," explained Jared Powell, Deputy Press Secretary for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. "She is committed to working to create a better health care future for all Americans, and she is hard at work in the nation’s capital to make that happen.

"Just this morning she met with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to continue having these conversations about how we ensure that everyone in our community, no matter their background or walk of life, has access to quality and affordable health care. Obamacare is failing, and if we continue on our current path, health care in our country is going to get even worse.”

