Puppies train at Pinewood Terrace

Jody Hoffman has trained dogs for more than thirty years.

Now she’s sharing her expertise to train puppies in Colville. Hoffman’s puppy training class started on January 8. On Monday nights, puppy owners meet at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation - Pinewood Terrace to train their puppies.

For $30 per pet, Hoffman is providing the entire six-week American Kennel Club Good Citizenship Star Socialization class for dogs from four months old to seven months old.

