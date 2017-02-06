RadioShack hosts robotics class

On Feb. 4, the Colville Tiger Tech/RadioShack held its first robotics workshop for youth. According to RadioShack manager Jillie Pinkley, this will be the first robotics class of many. Along with robotics classes, RadioShack offers free Snap Circuits demonstrations Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Youth and adults are welcome to join the demonstrations and learn electronics. New items are demonstrated each week. As a mother, Pinkley said she knows the importance of providing educational entertainment so children aren't left in front of a TV for hours. All classes and demonstrations take place inside RadioShack at 695 N. Highway in Colville. Pinkley gave a "special thanks" to Sun Rental for the use of the chairs.